Nelson (upper body) is slated to miss Tuesday's clash with Columbus, Craig Merz of NHL.com reports.

Nelson -- who remains on injured reserve per the NHL media site -- is not expected to be activated for Tuesday's contest. The fact that the 26-year-old is practicing with the team does open the door for him to play sooner rather than later, which will force the Sabres into a decision regarding the blue line, as they are unlikely to carry nine defensemen on the 23-man roster.