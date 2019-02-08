Nelson (upper body) will join AHL Rochester on a conditioning assignment, the club announced Friday.

Nelson figures to suit up for at least the Americans' games versus Springfield and Utica on Friday and Saturday, respectively, but could spent a little more time with the minor-league club depending on how those outings go. The blueliner -- who has been sidelined since Dec. 4 versus Toronto -- could crack the 10-point mark for the first time in hi career once healthy, though the 20-point threshold is likely unattainable given his lengthy absence from the lineup.