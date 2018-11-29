Nelson tallied a helper in Tuesday's victory over the Sharks.

Nelson was a healthy scratch for a stretch of four games, but has now played in five of the past six contests. He has a goal and assist during that span, doubling his point total for the year. Don't expect the points to come consistently, as he's on the third pairing when he plays, and doesn't receive power play time. If he can continue to stay in the lineup, he's on track to top the career-high eight points he set last season.