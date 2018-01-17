Sabres' Casey Nelson: Promoted from minors
Nelson was recalled from AHL Rochester on Wednesday.
With Nathan Beaulieu dealing with an illness, the Sabres called in reinforcements on the blue line by promoting Nelson. The 25-year-old has notched 11 points in 37 games with the Americans this season and would be making his 2017-18 debut if he slots into the lineup against the Rangers on Thursday.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...