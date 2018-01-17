Nelson was recalled from AHL Rochester on Wednesday.

With Nathan Beaulieu dealing with an illness, the Sabres called in reinforcements on the blue line by promoting Nelson. The 25-year-old has notched 11 points in 37 games with the Americans this season and would be making his 2017-18 debut if he slots into the lineup against the Rangers on Thursday.

