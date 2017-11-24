The Sabres assigned Nelson to AHL Rochester on Friday.

Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) was activated off injured reserve and will return to Buffalo's lineup for Friday's game against Edmonton, so the Sabres are no longer in need of Nelson's services as a depth defender. The 25-year-old American will remain in the minors unless the big club is once again in need of reinforcements at defense due to injury later this season.

