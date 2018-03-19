Sabres' Casey Nelson: Returns to lineup
Nelson is slated to play Monday against Nashville, The Buffalo News reports.
Nelson did not play Saturday against Chicago due to a lower-body injury, but he's expected to return to the lineup and take Victor Antipin's spot. Nelson will play alongside Nathan Beaulieu on the third pairing. He has appeared in 26 games this season and averaging over 18 minutes per game. His mobility makes him a better fit against Nashville, but Buffalo are huge underdogs against one of the league's best teams.
