Nelson scored his second goal of the season while adding two shots and a minus-1 rating in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.

His third-period goal with 18 seconds left denied David Rittich his first career shutout. Nelson has only seven points in 23 games with the Sabres this season, and while he is seeing consistent ice time he doesn't have the skill set or the premium opportunities to be much of a fantasy asset.