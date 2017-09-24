Nelson was cut by the Sabres on Saturday.

Nelson appeared in just one preseason game for the Sabres and didn't play well enough to leapfrog any of the 12 defensemen remaining in camp. The 25-year-old is in the final year of his two-year contract and he'll play a vital role for AHL Rochester this season as one of its top four defensemen. General manager Jason Botterill added more depth to the Sabres blue line this summer, which means Nelson may not get the opportunity to see much NHL action, but he's one of their first options should the need arise.