Sabres' Casey Nelson: Still not skating
Nelson (upper body) has yet to begin skating, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Nelson has missed Buffalo's past two contests, and it appears he will miss some more time. Nelson has played in 22 games and collected five points. Even when he returns, he's the sixth defenseman at best, where he will rotate in and out of the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...