Sabres' Casey Nelson: Struggling to produce
Nelson is without a point since returning from injury.
Nelson has been held pointless in the nine games he's played since re-joining the Sabres. In total, he hasn't produced during the past 12 contests he's appeared in. He has five points throughout 31 games this season. Nelson doesn't bring much fantasy value to the table.
