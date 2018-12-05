Sabres' Casey Nelson: Suffers injury Tuesday
Nelson exited Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs with an undisclosed injury and is unlikely to return, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Nelson provides a solid defensive game that's necessary against a powerhouse like the Maple Leafs. His next chance to play will be Saturday versus the Flyers.
