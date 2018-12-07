Sabres' Casey Nelson: Tabbed for injured reserve
Nelson (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Considering Nelson was labeled week-to-week by the team, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him on IR. The blueliner is averaging a mere 14:42 of ice time this season, which will severely limit his fantasy value. Even once cleared to play, Nelson isn't a lock for regular minutes, especially once Matt Hunwick (neck) becomes available.
