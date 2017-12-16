Johnson saved just 29 of 34 shots during Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to Carolina.

The Buffalo backup sports a 1-5-3 record, .880 save percentage and 3.76 GAA through 12 appearances, so his fantasy value is probably currently at an all-time low. Johnson has proven to be a serviceable matchup-based start in the past, but those setups are few and far between for the Sabres. As a result, taking a wait-and-see approach with the Saskatoon, Sask. native is advised.