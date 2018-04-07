Johnson surrendered six goals on 33 shots during Friday's 7-5 loss to Tampa Bay.

With 12 total goals in this game, and Buffalo taking the ice with noting to play for, it's hard to read too much into Johnson's performance Friday. This was his sixth consecutive start for the basement-dwelling Sabres, and he's registered an underwhelming .878 save percentage during the stretch. With Buffalo facing Florida on Saturday, it would be surprising to see Johnson suit up for a second road game in consecutive nights to cap off the year. He'll likely finish the campaign with a 10-16-3 record, .893 save percentage and 3.49 GAA.