Sabres' Chad Johnson: Allows six to Bolts
Johnson surrendered six goals on 33 shots during Friday's 7-5 loss to Tampa Bay.
With 12 total goals in this game, and Buffalo taking the ice with noting to play for, it's hard to read too much into Johnson's performance Friday. This was his sixth consecutive start for the basement-dwelling Sabres, and he's registered an underwhelming .878 save percentage during the stretch. With Buffalo facing Florida on Saturday, it would be surprising to see Johnson suit up for a second road game in consecutive nights to cap off the year. He'll likely finish the campaign with a 10-16-3 record, .893 save percentage and 3.49 GAA.
More News
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Gets road assignment against Bolts•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Gives up three goals to Senators•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: In goal Wednesday•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Concedes five in defeat•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Starts Monday against Toronto•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Wins despite allowing four goals•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...