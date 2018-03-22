Play

Johnson (head) has avoided a concussion but was held out of practice Thursday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Johnson was unable to rejoin the action Wednesday after leaving due to a puck to the helmet, but it appears he's avoided a major issue. He should be considered day-to-day moving forward and it wouldn't be surprising to see the netminder start one of the back-to-back games ahead Friday and Saturday.

