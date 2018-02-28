Johnson, as expected, will defend the cage against the Lightning on Wednesday.

Coach Phil Housley confirmed reports coming out of practice that Johnson would tend the twine again, following his 34-save victory over the Bruins. With the playoffs nothing more than a pipe dream, the Sabres could split netmindering duties more frequently in order to help make a decision regarding their future in the crease, as neither Johnson nor Robin Lehner are currently under contract for 2018-19.