Sabres' Chad Johnson: Between pipes Wednesday
Johnson, as expected, will defend the cage against the Lightning on Wednesday.
Coach Phil Housley confirmed reports coming out of practice that Johnson would tend the twine again, following his 34-save victory over the Bruins. With the playoffs nothing more than a pipe dream, the Sabres could split netmindering duties more frequently in order to help make a decision regarding their future in the crease, as neither Johnson nor Robin Lehner are currently under contract for 2018-19.
