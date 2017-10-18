Johnson stopped 26 of 31 shots in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

With Robin Lehner struggling in the early goings, Johnson received back-to-back starting nods against Anaheim and Vegas. He wasn't bad Tuesday and the Sabres have now gotten their first three points with him in the cage this season. The 31-year-old has been solid throughout his NHL career and while he's isn't spectacular, he makes for a decent fantasy play in deeper formats.