Sabres' Chad Johnson: Comes up short against Vegas
Johnson stopped 26 of 31 shots in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
With Robin Lehner struggling in the early goings, Johnson received back-to-back starting nods against Anaheim and Vegas. He wasn't bad Tuesday and the Sabres have now gotten their first three points with him in the cage this season. The 31-year-old has been solid throughout his NHL career and while he's isn't spectacular, he makes for a decent fantasy play in deeper formats.
