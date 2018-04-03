Sabres' Chad Johnson: Concedes five in defeat
Johnson stopped 31 of 36 shots Monday, coming out on the losing end of a 5-2 tilt with Toronto.
Lightning wasn't going to strike twice for Johnson against a team as strong as the Maple Leafs, as he followed up his 39-save performance last week with his third straight game where he's given up at least three goals. Johnson is getting the start in Buffalo mainly because Sabres boss Phil Housley doesn't have a better option, and fantasy owners should treat him the same way.
More News
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Starts Monday against Toronto•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Wins despite allowing four goals•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Will draw in against Preds on Saturday•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Struggles in relief•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Makes 39 saves in Monday's win•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Replacing Linus Ullmark as Monday's starter•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...