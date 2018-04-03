Johnson stopped 31 of 36 shots Monday, coming out on the losing end of a 5-2 tilt with Toronto.

Lightning wasn't going to strike twice for Johnson against a team as strong as the Maple Leafs, as he followed up his 39-save performance last week with his third straight game where he's given up at least three goals. Johnson is getting the start in Buffalo mainly because Sabres boss Phil Housley doesn't have a better option, and fantasy owners should treat him the same way.