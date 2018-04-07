Johnson was designated as Saturday's road starter against the Panthers, though he may not play the entire game, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Harrington speculates that rookie Adam Wilcox could tag in for his NHL debut, so fantasy owners should be particularly wary about choosing a goalie from the cellar-dwelling Sabres as they close out the regular season. Johnson has gone 10-16-3 with a 3.49 GAA and .893 save percentage, so plenty of poolies will be avoiding him anyway based purely on those suspect rate stats.