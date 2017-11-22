Johnson will patrol the blue paint for Wednesday's matchup with Minnesota, Joe Yerdon of NHL.com reports.

Johnson has struggled mightily this season in the backup role, as he is 1-4-2 with a 3.36 GAA in his nine appearances. Heading into the season, the 31-year-old was expected to help stabilize the goaltending situation and possibly even push for play time, but instead as become a loss waiting to happen more often than not. If Johnson's performance doesn't pick up, the Sabres may have to consider calling up Linus Ullmark, who has posted a 8-3-0 record and .924 save percentage with AHL Rochester.