Sabres' Chad Johnson: Defending cage against Wild
Johnson will patrol the blue paint for Wednesday's matchup with Minnesota, Joe Yerdon of NHL.com reports.
Johnson has struggled mightily this season in the backup role, as he is 1-4-2 with a 3.36 GAA in his nine appearances. Heading into the season, the 31-year-old was expected to help stabilize the goaltending situation and possibly even push for play time, but instead as become a loss waiting to happen more often than not. If Johnson's performance doesn't pick up, the Sabres may have to consider calling up Linus Ullmark, who has posted a 8-3-0 record and .924 save percentage with AHL Rochester.
