Sabres' Chad Johnson: Draws start Saturday
Johnson will be in goal for Saturday's road matchup with the Penguins.
Johnson lasted just one period during his last start, surrendering three goals on 13 shots against the Wild before being pulled. He's been a bit better on the road this season than at home, but may have a tough time shutting down the defending champs on the road.
