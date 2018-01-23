Johnson stopped 32 of 33 shots during Monday's 2-1 overtime victory against Calgary.

Johnson went 14 appearances dating back to Oct. 15 since his last win, and with an .884 save percentage and 3.65 GAA for the campaign, there's not a lot to be excited about here. Johnson could build on Monday's strong showing, but he's probably still best viewed as a risky option. Additionally, because he only starts sparingly, he can be left to the waiver wire in most settings.