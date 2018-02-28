Johnson was first off the ice and expected to start Wednesday against the Lightning.

After allowing just one goal Sunday against Boston on 35 shots, Phil Housley is going back to the hot hand. In his second stint with Buffalo, Johnson has a 5-10-3 record with a 3.29 GAA and .894 save percentage, making him a dicey play against a Lightning squad that loaded up at the trade deadline, even though Johnson's gone 3-1 in his past four decisions. Defenseman Ryan McDonagh is not expected to play, but forward J.T. Miller will be in the lineup.