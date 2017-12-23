Johnson will be in the crease as a road starter against the Hurricanes on Saturday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

The Saskatchewan native coughed up five goals on 34 shots from the Hurricanes in an overtime loss eight days ago, but No. 1 backstop Robin Lehner played in the first leg of a back-to-back set against the Flyers on Friday, so Johnson will get a chance to redeem himself against Carolina in the upcoming contest with Cam Ward reportedly between the pipes for the home team.