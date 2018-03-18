Sabres' Chad Johnson: Gets fourth win in last five starts
Johnson made 34 saves in a 5-3 win over Chicago on Saturday afternoon.
Johnson has been solid of late, winning four of his last five starts since Feb. 25. His overall 8-11-3 record doesn't impress, but there's clearly stealth fantasy value in this guy's game.
