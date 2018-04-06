Sabres' Chad Johnson: Gets road assignment against Bolts
Johnson will tend twine against host Tampa Bay on Friday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
The Sabres have a back-to-back set of games to mercilessly finish out the regular season, but Johnson could appear in both contests unless Linus Ullmark (concussion) improves quickly or we see Adam Wilcox making his NHL debut on the road against the Panthers for the regular-season finale Saturday. For this next contest, though, it'll be Johnson and the league's weakest offense pitted against the most goals-happy club in the Bolts, though it's worth noting that top-line center Steven Stamkos (lower body) will miss out on the action.
