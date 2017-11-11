Sabres' Chad Johnson: Gets starting nod for Saturday's tilt
Johnson will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Canadiens.
Johnson hasn't played well in limited action this season, posting a 1-3-1 record while registering an ugly 3.84 GAA and .878 save percentage in seven appearances. He'll look to get on track Saturday in a favorable matchup with a Candiens club that's only averaging 2.53 goals per game this season, 28th in the NHL.
