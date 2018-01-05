Johnson will tend the twine on the road against the Jets on Friday, Scott Billeck of NHL.com reports.

Johnson saved all 10 shots he faced in Tuesday's relief appearance against the Wild. It was a no decision outing for the netminder, however, as he is now winless in 11 consecutive outings, with a 0-5-3 record and 3.68 GAA. Facing Winnipeg's fourth ranked offense (3.29 goals per game), probably isn't the best matchup to end the veteran's losing streak.