Johnson made 33 saves on 38 shots in a 5-1 Wednesday loss to Columbus

Once again, Johnson faced a barrage of shots, and once again, he found himself unable to stand up to the attack from the Sabres' opposition. His save numbers could be much worse given Buffalo's defensive woes, but the bottom line is that he's not getting the job done any more than Robin Lehner right now.

