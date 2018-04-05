Johnson stopped 28 of 31 shots Wednesday, taking a 4-2 loss to Ottawa.

This was a stronger performance than Monday against Toronto, but that's also to be expected given that the Senators aren't as dangerous offensively as the Maple Leafs. Johnson was simply adequate in this contest, and with two tough matchups left in Tampa and Florida, he should only be used if you're desperate for a goaltender.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories