Sabres' Chad Johnson: Gives up three goals to Senators
Johnson stopped 28 of 31 shots Wednesday, taking a 4-2 loss to Ottawa.
This was a stronger performance than Monday against Toronto, but that's also to be expected given that the Senators aren't as dangerous offensively as the Maple Leafs. Johnson was simply adequate in this contest, and with two tough matchups left in Tampa and Florida, he should only be used if you're desperate for a goaltender.
More News
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: In goal Wednesday•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Concedes five in defeat•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Starts Monday against Toronto•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Wins despite allowing four goals•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Will draw in against Preds on Saturday•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Struggles in relief•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...