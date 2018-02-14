Sabres' Chad Johnson: Grabs fourth win
Johnson saved 26 of 29 shots during Tuesday's 5-3 win over Tampa Bay.
Buffalo and Johnson caught the Bolts at an opportune time, as Tampa Bay was on the second leg of a back-to-back road set. Still, stepping up and beating the top team in the Eastern Conference checks out as a strong showing regardless of schedule spot. Even with Tuesday's win, the backup shouldn't be viewed as a reliable option moving forward. Johnson owns an underwhelming .886 save percentage and 3.54 GAA through 21 starts, after all.
