Play

Johnson made 25 saves in a 4-2 win over the Bruins on Saturday night.

Johnson has won two of his last three starts and taken down both the Flames and the Bruins. Well done. His strong play Saturday handed opponent Tuukka Rask his first regulation loss since Nov. 26. It still doesn't make Johnson a fantasy asset, but it was a great night, nonetheless.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories