Sabres' Chad Johnson: Impresses Tuesday
Johnson stopped 23 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime victory over Pittsburgh.
After spending last season with Calgary, Johnson returned to Buffalo for the 2017-18 campaign, where he logged a 2.36 GAA and .920 save percentage over 45 games in 2015-16. Even though Robin Lehner's set to be the team's No. 1 netminder, Johnson is a capable backup who can step in for stretches should Lehner falter or get injured. Johnson should see at least 20 games this season with an opportunity to see more action, which makes him a potential handcuff for deeper leagues.
