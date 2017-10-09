Play

Johnson will protect the crease versus New Jersey on Monday.

Johnson will make his first start of the year after making a relief appearance Saturday, in which he made 15 of a possible 16 saves. If the 31-year-old performs well against the Devils, questions will no doubt start coming coach Phil Housley's way about who should be the starting netminder in Buffalo.

