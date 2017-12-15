Johnson will get the starting nod against the Hurricanes on Friday.

Johnson is winless in his previous eight appearances, while posting a dismal 3.63 GAA and .885 save percentage. It is likely to be a busy night for the netminder, as Carolina leads the league in shots per game (35.2), although it is converting those chances for a mere 2.66 goals per game -- sixth lowest in the NHL. Even if he performs well, Johnson probably has only the slimmest of chances at replacing Robin Lehner as the starter in Buffalo.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories