Johnson will get the starting nod against the Hurricanes on Friday.

Johnson is winless in his previous eight appearances, while posting a dismal 3.63 GAA and .885 save percentage. It is likely to be a busy night for the netminder, as Carolina leads the league in shots per game (35.2), although it is converting those chances for a mere 2.66 goals per game -- sixth lowest in the NHL. Even if he performs well, Johnson probably has only the slimmest of chances at replacing Robin Lehner as the starter in Buffalo.