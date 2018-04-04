Johnson will get the starting nod against the Senators on Wednesday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Johnson will be making his fifth straight appearance in goal, despite posting a 4.21 GAA in his previous four contests. With Robin Lehner (lower body) and Linus Ullmark (concussion) unavailable, the Sabres are kind of stuck with the 31-year-old Johnson between the pipes -- although youngster Adam Wilcox may get the start in one of the last two games.