Sabres' Chad Johnson: In goal Wednesday
Johnson will get the starting nod against the Senators on Wednesday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Johnson will be making his fifth straight appearance in goal, despite posting a 4.21 GAA in his previous four contests. With Robin Lehner (lower body) and Linus Ullmark (concussion) unavailable, the Sabres are kind of stuck with the 31-year-old Johnson between the pipes -- although youngster Adam Wilcox may get the start in one of the last two games.
More News
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Concedes five in defeat•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Starts Monday against Toronto•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Wins despite allowing four goals•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Will draw in against Preds on Saturday•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Struggles in relief•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Makes 39 saves in Monday's win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...