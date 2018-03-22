Johnson left for the locker room during Wednesday's game against the Coyotes after taking a puck to the helmet, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Johnson was in the crease for 26:04 before exiting, allowing two goals on 15 shots to the Coyotes. Linus Ullmark will guide the Sabres the rest of the way if he's unable to return, while the team should update Johnson's status again in the near future.