Sabres' Chad Johnson: Loses at home to Cats
Johnson allowed four goals on 32 shots during Thursday's 4-2 loss to Florida.
After an excellent 32-save road win over the Flames last time out, this was a discouraging follow up for the veteran backup. Johnson owns a disappointing .884 save percentage and 3.67 GAA through 19 games for the campaign, so his fantasy value is extremely limited.
