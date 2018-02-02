Play

Johnson allowed four goals on 32 shots during Thursday's 4-2 loss to Florida.

After an excellent 32-save road win over the Flames last time out, this was a discouraging follow up for the veteran backup. Johnson owns a disappointing .884 save percentage and 3.67 GAA through 19 games for the campaign, so his fantasy value is extremely limited.

More News
