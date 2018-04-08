Johnson allowed three goals on 12 shots before being pulled Saturday in a 4-3 loss to Florida.

The kitties toyed with him like he was a mouse. Johnson finished the season on a four-game losing streak and 10-17-0 overall. His 3.55 GAA and .891 save percentage were the worst statistical marks of his career.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories