Sabres' Chad Johnson: Loss caps worst statistical season of career
Johnson allowed three goals on 12 shots before being pulled Saturday in a 4-3 loss to Florida.
The kitties toyed with him like he was a mouse. Johnson finished the season on a four-game losing streak and 10-17-0 overall. His 3.55 GAA and .891 save percentage were the worst statistical marks of his career.
