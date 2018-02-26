Johnson allowed one goal on 35 shots in a 4-1 victory over the Bruins on Sunday.

The veteran's had a very tough season, but this was one of his best performances from 2017-18, and it has him trending in the right direction. This is only his fifth victory in 24 games, his save percentage still sits below .900 and his GAA is a career-worst, but Johnson does have a .957 save percentage in the last three games. It's hard to trust Johnson, but in deeper leagues, riding out the hot streak is a justifiable move.