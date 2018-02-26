Sabres' Chad Johnson: Made 34 saves in victory
Johnson allowed one goal on 35 shots in a 4-1 victory over the Bruins on Sunday.
The veteran's had a very tough season, but this was one of his best performances from 2017-18, and it has him trending in the right direction. This is only his fifth victory in 24 games, his save percentage still sits below .900 and his GAA is a career-worst, but Johnson does have a .957 save percentage in the last three games. It's hard to trust Johnson, but in deeper leagues, riding out the hot streak is a justifiable move.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...