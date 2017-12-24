Johnson stopped 34 of 38 shots during Saturday's 4-2 road loss to Carolina.

The experienced backup allowed five goals to the Hurricanes in his last start, so after Saturday's underwhelming showing, he now sports a disastrous 1-6-3 record, .881 save percentage and 3.79 GAA for the campaign. Johnson has been a serviceable fantasy asset in the past, but at this stage of the game, it's probably best to take a wait-and-see approach with him in all formats.