Sabres' Chad Johnson: Makes 34 saves in 4-2 loss
Johnson stopped 34 of 38 shots during Saturday's 4-2 road loss to Carolina.
The experienced backup allowed five goals to the Hurricanes in his last start, so after Saturday's underwhelming showing, he now sports a disastrous 1-6-3 record, .881 save percentage and 3.79 GAA for the campaign. Johnson has been a serviceable fantasy asset in the past, but at this stage of the game, it's probably best to take a wait-and-see approach with him in all formats.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...