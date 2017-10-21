Sabres' Chad Johnson: Makes 37 saves in loss
Johnson faced 40 shots and saved 37 in a 4-2 loss to Vancouver on Friday.
So much for that light workload Johnson was supposed to get in this one. The Canucks were all around the Buffalo cage, and it was all Johnson could do to keep the Sabres in the game. This was an encouraging performance for the goalie, but an alarming sign for an already-struggling Buffalo defense.
More News
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Tasked with start against Vancouver•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Comes up short against Vegas•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Receives second straight start•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Shuts down Ducks for first win•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Will start Sunday•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Pulled after second period•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...