Johnson faced 40 shots and saved 37 in a 4-2 loss to Vancouver on Friday.

So much for that light workload Johnson was supposed to get in this one. The Canucks were all around the Buffalo cage, and it was all Johnson could do to keep the Sabres in the game. This was an encouraging performance for the goalie, but an alarming sign for an already-struggling Buffalo defense.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories