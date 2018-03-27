Johnson stopped 39 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

The 39 saves were a season high for the 31-year-old and helped end Toronto's 13-game winning streak on home ice. The Sabres continue to rotate through their three goalies, so while Johnson looked sharp in this one, that's no guarantee he'll be back in net Thursday against the Red Wings.

