Sabres' Chad Johnson: Makes relief appearance Thursday
Johnson stopped all 10 shots he faced in relief of Robin Lehner on Thursday against the Wild.
Lehner had been playing quite well entering Thursday's game, so it was a bit of a surprise to see him give up six goals in two periods against the Wild. Johnson was able to shut the door in relief, but the veteran hasn't looked great when called upon this season, posting a 1-6-3 record with a .884 save percentage. Considering the team's struggles and Lehner's workhorse tendencies, the Sabres' backup holds little to no fantasy value in most settings.
