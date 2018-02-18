Johnson came on in relief during the third period to stop six shots during a 4-2 loss to the Kings on Saturday.

That'll help the save percentage a little, but for the most part, Johnson wasn't tested in his period of relief. With a big lead, the Kings sat back, and the Sabres outshot them 18-6 in the third period. Johnson's had a rough season, but he's currently outplaying fellow goaltender Lehner, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Johnson back in the net on Monday against the Capitals.