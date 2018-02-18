Sabres' Chad Johnson: Makes six saves in relief
Johnson came on in relief during the third period to stop six shots during a 4-2 loss to the Kings on Saturday.
That'll help the save percentage a little, but for the most part, Johnson wasn't tested in his period of relief. With a big lead, the Kings sat back, and the Sabres outshot them 18-6 in the third period. Johnson's had a rough season, but he's currently outplaying fellow goaltender Lehner, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Johnson back in the net on Monday against the Capitals.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...