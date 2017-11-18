Sabres' Chad Johnson: Making rare start Saturday
Johnson will oppose the visiting Hurricanes as Saturday's starter, NHL.com reports.
Buffalo's chief netminder Robin Lehner patrolled the crease in the last two games -- he dropped decisions against the Penguins and Red Wings, respectively -- so Johnson will take his turn in goal for this upcoming contest. He only has one win through eight appearances to go along with similarly ugly peripherals (3.55 GAA, .885 save percentage) but Carolina isn't exactly an offensive powerhouse as it's only averaged 2.88 goals per game this season -- 17th in the league.
More News
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Sharp but can't hold fort in overtime•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Gets starting nod for Saturday's tilt•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Shaky in relief•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Gives up five goals in defeat•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Starting Wednesday in Columbus•
-
Sabres' Chad Johnson: Makes 37 saves in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...