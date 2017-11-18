Johnson will oppose the visiting Hurricanes as Saturday's starter, NHL.com reports.

Buffalo's chief netminder Robin Lehner patrolled the crease in the last two games -- he dropped decisions against the Penguins and Red Wings, respectively -- so Johnson will take his turn in goal for this upcoming contest. He only has one win through eight appearances to go along with similarly ugly peripherals (3.55 GAA, .885 save percentage) but Carolina isn't exactly an offensive powerhouse as it's only averaged 2.88 goals per game this season -- 17th in the league.