Sabres' Chad Johnson: Marked for Monday's start
Johnson will be the home starter Monday against the Maple Leafs.
With starter Robin Lehner's recent struggles -- one win and a .887 save percentage over the last six outings -- Johnson will get a chance to redeem himself. He has struggled for the most part this season, recording a .896 save percentage in 25 appearances. However, the 31-year-old netminder has had an impressive spell lately, winning two of the last three games and producing a .953 save percentage with a 1.34 GAA. Even more flattering is that those three games were against the Lightning, Bruins and Capitals -- three top-10 offenses -- so he appears well-equipped for a matchup with an explosive Maple Leafs' offense.
