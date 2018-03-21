Sabres' Chad Johnson: Matched up against 'Yotes
Johnson will start in goal at home Wednesday night, fielding shots from the Coyotes, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Johnson has been a sneaky source of wins -- he's emerged victorious in four out of the past five games with a robust .924 save percentage over that span. Traditional starter Robin Lehner is reportedly "banged up," thus affording Johnson more playing time down the stretch. He'll now take aim at a Coyotes team with a minus-55 goal differential on the season.
