Sabres' Chad Johnson: No wins since mid-October
Johnson made 24 saves in a 5-1 loss to the Penguins on Saturday. He allowed four goals.
Johnson's last win came on Oct. 15. There is no reason to roll him in a lineup at this point. Period.
