Johnson was pressed into action Saturday for the second time in three games when starter Robin Lehner was pulled in the second period of Saturday's 7-1 loss. He allowed three goals on 13 shots.

The only good thing to come our of Saturday for Johnson was that he didn't get hung with the loss this time. His record in 1-8-3 with a 3.84 GAA and .877 save percentage. When there's nothing good to say, we'll just say nothing at all.